Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on KHNGY. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Kuehne + Nagel International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Get Kuehne + Nagel International alerts:

Shares of KHNGY traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,500. Kuehne + Nagel International has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $63.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.76 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.95.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.