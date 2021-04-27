Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€135.00” Price Target for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML)

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) has been assigned a €135.00 ($158.82) price target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.59% from the company’s current price.

ML has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €132.00 ($155.29) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €133.00 ($156.47) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €136.67 ($160.78).

Shares of ML opened at €127.85 ($150.41) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €126.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is €111.82. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a twelve month high of €130.85 ($153.94).

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

