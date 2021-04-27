Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Target Price to $158.00

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $159.00 to $158.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PG. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

PG opened at $131.40 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $111.25 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $323.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 560,215 shares of company stock valued at $72,179,449 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

