Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) PT Set at €8.50 by Nord/LB

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) has been given a €8.50 ($10.00) target price by investment analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 11.88% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of PBB traded up €0.27 ($0.32) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €9.65 ($11.35). 311,064 shares of the stock traded hands. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 1-year low of €10.36 ($12.19) and a 1-year high of €15.46 ($18.19). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €8.37.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

