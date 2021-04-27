Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) PT Set at €8.50 by Nord/LB

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) has been given a €8.50 ($10.00) target price by investment analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 11.88% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of PBB traded up €0.27 ($0.32) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €9.65 ($11.35). 311,064 shares of the stock traded hands. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 1-year low of €10.36 ($12.19) and a 1-year high of €15.46 ($18.19). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €8.37.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Company Profile

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

