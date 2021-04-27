Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €45.00 ($52.94) target price by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €51.26 ($60.31) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Independent Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Post has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €53.52 ($62.96).

Shares of FRA:DPW traded down €0.40 ($0.47) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €48.34 ($56.87). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,751,251 shares. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 12 month high of €41.32 ($48.61). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €46.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €42.28.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

