Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €61.00 by Berenberg Bank

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DPW. UBS Group set a €52.50 ($61.76) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Independent Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €53.52 ($62.96).

Shares of DPW stock opened at €48.34 ($56.87) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €46.41 and its 200 day moving average price is €42.28. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

