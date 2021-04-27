Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) PT Set at €53.80 by Warburg Research

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) has been assigned a €53.80 ($63.29) target price by analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DWNI. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Wohnen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €47.61 ($56.01).

FRA:DWNI opened at €45.26 ($53.25) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €41.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is €42.01. Deutsche Wohnen has a fifty-two week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a fifty-two week high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

