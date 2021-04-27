Devery (EVE) Price Hits $0.0074 on Major Exchanges

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. During the last seven days, Devery has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. One Devery coin can now be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Devery has a total market cap of $462,463.79 and $6,751.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00066697 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00020517 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00065163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $437.56 or 0.00795853 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00097436 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $4,509.95 or 0.08202893 BTC.

Devery Coin Profile

Devery (EVE) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,702 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,112 coins. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Devery’s official website is devery.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Devery Coin Trading

