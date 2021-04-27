Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stock Holdings Increased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 43.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,925 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,160 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 59,815 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 280,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after buying an additional 121,624 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230,138 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 141,887 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 43,607 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.75 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.34.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $21.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $26.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

