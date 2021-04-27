Devon Energy (DVN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect Devon Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:DVN opened at $21.87 on Tuesday. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $26.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.38.
In related news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.
About Devon Energy
Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands
Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.