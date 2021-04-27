DeXe (DEXE) Achieves Market Cap of $60.00 Million

DeXe (CURRENCY:DEXE) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. DeXe has a total market cap of $60.00 million and $23.61 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeXe has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeXe coin can currently be bought for approximately $20.67 or 0.00037644 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00066869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00020510 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00063604 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $432.23 or 0.00787121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00096494 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4,406.94 or 0.08025378 BTC.

DeXe (CRYPTO:DEXE) is a coin. DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 coins and its circulating supply is 2,902,429 coins. DeXe’s official website is dexe.network . DeXe’s official message board is medium.com/@dexe.network . DeXe’s official Twitter account is @DexeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe is designed to enable the open and permissionless system. Following protocol rules and contributing resources facilitates consensus between participants. The token has two vital functions: Automatic buyback and distribution among insurance vault, farming rewards among token holders and burning of tokens for a % of traders’ rewards.Participation in DeXe DAO. It is not required to be a DEXE token holder to participate in DeXe.network and benefit from several of its social trading functions. Moreover, DeXe is uploading DEXE smart contract into the open-source community which is free speech and is the fundamental tenants of its Memorandum. However, in order to be able to fully participate in the community, receive the voting right, contribute through proposals and benefit from the incentives inside the network, basically, to become the member of DAO, users are required to acquire DEXE.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeXe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeXe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeXe using one of the exchanges listed above.

