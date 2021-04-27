dForce Price Tops $0.32 on Major Exchanges (DF)

dForce (CURRENCY:DF) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 27th. One dForce coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000594 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, dForce has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. dForce has a total market capitalization of $37.22 million and $3.56 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00066958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00020343 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00062889 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.16 or 0.00787643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00097638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,433.44 or 0.08117807 BTC.

dForce Profile

dForce (CRYPTO:DF) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,951,290 coins and its circulating supply is 114,772,957 coins. dForce’s official website is dforce.network . dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet . The official message board for dForce is medium.com/dforcenet

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

dForce Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

