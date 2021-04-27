DHB Capital (NASDAQ:DHBCU) Shares Down 0.2%

DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.94 and last traded at $9.99. 4,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 219,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.98.

DHB Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:DHBCU)

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

