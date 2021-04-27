dHedge DAO Trading Down 9.8% Over Last Week (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 27th. One dHedge DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $3.04 or 0.00005492 BTC on major exchanges. dHedge DAO has a total market capitalization of $30.53 million and approximately $7.04 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00066470 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00020257 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00064255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $443.14 or 0.00800003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00096451 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,569.22 or 0.08248790 BTC.

About dHedge DAO

dHedge DAO (CRYPTO:DHT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,034,409 coins. dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org . dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dHedge DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dHedge DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

