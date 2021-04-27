Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stock Position Increased by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo stock opened at $178.96 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $127.12 and a 12 month high of $183.73. The stock has a market cap of $104.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $1.5348 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

DEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

