Diamond Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23,688.00 (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $8.52 million and $23,688.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Diamond has traded 27.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $2.37 or 0.00004327 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002549 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000134 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 65.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.05 or 0.00109513 BTC.

About Diamond

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,592,223 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

