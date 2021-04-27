Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,695 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.82% of Diamond S Shipping worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,454,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,007,000 after acquiring an additional 177,501 shares during the period. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $10,148,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 42.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 75,170 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 19,770 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 130,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 18,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DSSI opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. Diamond S Shipping Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $395.10 million, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.77.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.16. Diamond S Shipping had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 8.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diamond S Shipping Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Diamond S Shipping in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping, Inc engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The firm operates through the Crude Tankers and Product Carriers segments. It offers gasoline, diesel, fuel oil and jet fuel, edible oils, and certain chemicals, such as ethanol under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters.

