Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na increased its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 55.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,575 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,028,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,757,000 after buying an additional 583,073 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 24,258.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 484,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $23,425,000 after buying an additional 482,013 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,909,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,121,378 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,274,000 after buying an additional 350,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,826,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $88,415,000 after buying an additional 343,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.29.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG opened at $77.46 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $88.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

