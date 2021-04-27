Dietrich A. Stephan Buys 12,000 Shares of NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Stock

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) CEO Dietrich A. Stephan acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NBSE stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.16. 13,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.33. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $12.89.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts predict that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 22,930 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,174,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 33,035 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 121,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 24,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

NBSE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NeuBase Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

