Dietrich A. Stephan Buys 12,000 Shares of NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Stock

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) CEO Dietrich A. Stephan acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NBSE stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.16. 13,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.33. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $12.89.
NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts predict that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.
NBSE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NeuBase Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.
NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile
NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.
