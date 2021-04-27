DiFy.Finance (YFIII) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.82 Million

DiFy.Finance (CURRENCY:YFIII) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 27th. One DiFy.Finance coin can now be purchased for about $228.28 or 0.00414953 BTC on exchanges. DiFy.Finance has a market cap of $1.82 million and $963,950.00 worth of DiFy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DiFy.Finance has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DiFy.Finance Coin Profile

DiFy.Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2020. DiFy.Finance’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,990 coins. DiFy.Finance’s official website is dify.finance . DiFy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @dify_finance . The official message board for DiFy.Finance is medium.com/@difyfinance/dify-finance-a-brand-new-fork-of-yearn-finance-f23fccc4f55c

According to CryptoCompare, “DiFy.Finance is part of the larger trend of decentralized finance: an industry that is focused on building decentralized financial instruments on top of existing smart-contract-enabled cryptocurrencies. These instruments include cryptocurrency lending, insurance, decentralized exchanges and other use cases. “

