Digital Insurance Token Market Capitalization Tops $963,744.85 (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Over the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a market cap of $963,744.85 and $15.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Insurance Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $388.12 or 0.00707755 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004262 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000499 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Coin Profile

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

