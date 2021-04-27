Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Position Lessened by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total transaction of $147,281.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,281.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $117,062.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,719.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,930 shares of company stock worth $7,488,629 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.22.

NYSE DLR opened at $148.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.79. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

