Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 46,642.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,321 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,759,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,509,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,698,356,000 after buying an additional 1,322,107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,801,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,845,000 after purchasing an additional 752,878 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,416,275,000 after purchasing an additional 651,934 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,582,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,726,000 after purchasing an additional 586,439 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on DLR. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.22.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total value of $147,281.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,281.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total value of $6,442,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,007,991.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,930 shares of company stock worth $7,488,629. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $148.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.79. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $165.49. The stock has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a PE ratio of 60.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

