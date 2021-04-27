Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Digital Realty Trust worth $46,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total value of $6,442,254.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at $96,007,991.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $234,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,333,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,930 shares of company stock worth $7,488,629. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.22.

DLR opened at $148.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.77%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.