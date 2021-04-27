Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021


New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Digital Realty Trust worth $46,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total value of $6,442,254.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at $96,007,991.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $234,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,333,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,930 shares of company stock worth $7,488,629. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.22.

DLR opened at $148.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.77%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

