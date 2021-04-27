Digitalcoin Price Reaches $0.0214 on Major Exchanges (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 36.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. In the last week, Digitalcoin has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0214 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $797,255.75 and approximately $200.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,803.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,637.75 or 0.04813120 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.99 or 0.00470749 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $877.01 or 0.01600286 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $393.27 or 0.00717600 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $280.33 or 0.00511519 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00061391 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $233.94 or 0.00426874 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,288,583 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

