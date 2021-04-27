DigitalNote (XDN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $117,462.00

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalNote has a market cap of $24.08 million and approximately $117,462.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded 25.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $392.66 or 0.00717507 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000273 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 40.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000486 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,038,997,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,892,116,903 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

