Digitex Achieves Market Cap of $12.82 Million (DGTX)

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 27th. Digitex has a total market capitalization of $12.82 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Digitex has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One Digitex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digitex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00067119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00020527 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00065505 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.25 or 0.00813866 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.09 or 0.00097564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,568.69 or 0.08240076 BTC.

Digitex Profile

Digitex is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.