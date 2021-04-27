Diligence Market Cap Tops $22,713.59 (IRA)

Diligence (CURRENCY:IRA) traded 31.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Diligence has a total market capitalization of $22,713.59 and $1.00 worth of Diligence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diligence coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Diligence has traded up 140.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006617 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003489 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00014429 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000148 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000294 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Diligence Coin Profile

IRA is a coin. Diligence’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins. Diligence’s official Twitter account is @iradiligence and its Facebook page is accessible here . Diligence’s official website is ira-africa.com

Buying and Selling Diligence

