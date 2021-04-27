Diligent Investors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,493 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 850,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,494,000 after acquiring an additional 56,378 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,947,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded The Kraft Heinz from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.79.

NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.19. 165,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,397,131. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $28.12 and a 12-month high of $41.64. The firm has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.32, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.