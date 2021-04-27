Diligent Investors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,415 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 1.0% of Diligent Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 37.9% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 48,744 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 13,384 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 74.7% in the first quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 26,536 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 11,344 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 42,752 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 11.7% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,870 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,060,573.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson bought 7,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $138.58. The company had a trading volume of 136,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,124,982. The company has a market capitalization of $390.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.01 and a 12-month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 44.62%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. FIX lowered shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.