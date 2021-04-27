Diligent Investors LLC Increases Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,742,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 44.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 13,804 shares during the period.

SCHB traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,628. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $64.93 and a one year high of $102.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.59.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

