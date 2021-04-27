Diligent Investors LLC Sells 6,360 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Diligent Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,360 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 25.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 29,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 15.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 14,365 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $894,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.32.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.72. 872,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,046,992. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $40.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

