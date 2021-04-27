Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get Dillard's alerts:

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total value of $45,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,698. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DDS opened at $94.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dillard’s has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $128.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -30.28 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.47 and its 200-day moving average is $69.57.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.78. Dillard’s had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dillard’s will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.39%.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.