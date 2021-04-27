Dimecoin (DIME) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.93 Million

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $8.93 million and approximately $6,373.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Dimecoin has traded 23.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003114 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00012238 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003169 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.57 or 0.00289509 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 377.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 313.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

