Dimecoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 23.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dimecoin has traded 28.7% higher against the US dollar. Dimecoin has a market cap of $7.57 million and approximately $5,806.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003110 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00013342 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003140 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.98 or 0.00320806 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 1,799.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1,492.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

