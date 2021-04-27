Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 121,233 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 879,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,233 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.73% of Sonos worth $20,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Sonos during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Sonos by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Sonos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Sonos by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 38,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,468,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,914 shares in the company, valued at $6,318,884.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $2,825,414.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,294,756.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 545,034 shares of company stock worth $20,182,678 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

SONO opened at $42.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.48, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.86 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. Sonos’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sonos from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sonos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

