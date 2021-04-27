Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 501,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,431 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.45% of Boyd Gaming worth $21,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,246,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,350,000 after purchasing an additional 184,493 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 19,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $486,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BYD. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.59.

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $912,653.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $797,417.89. Company insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $67.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.25. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $68.24. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $635.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.67 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

