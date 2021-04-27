Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Position in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 492,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,921 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.58% of Surmodics worth $21,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Surmodics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Surmodics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Surmodics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 252.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Charles W. Olson sold 648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $38,718.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,997. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 1,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total transaction of $75,867.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,904 shares of company stock valued at $384,659. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Surmodics stock opened at $58.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $809.95 million, a PE ratio of 736.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.20. Surmodics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.45 and a 1 year high of $59.75.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 million. Surmodics had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 1.18%. On average, analysts predict that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SRDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on Surmodics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Surmodics Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

