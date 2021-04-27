Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,631,782 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 78,897 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.60% of SunCoke Energy worth $20,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 220,084 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 47,278 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the third quarter worth $128,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 211.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 165,741 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 112,446 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,971 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SXC opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average is $5.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $558.81 million, a PE ratio of 74.89 and a beta of 1.20.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.60 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.77%. Equities research analysts predict that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SXC shares. B. Riley upped their price target on SunCoke Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

