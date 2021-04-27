Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 817,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,928 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.08% of Cactus worth $21,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Cactus by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,309,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,140,000 after purchasing an additional 60,417 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 9,064 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Cactus by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Cactus by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 10,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cactus alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WHD shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Cactus from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cactus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.86.

In other news, VP Steven Bender sold 192,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $5,890,803.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 192,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,803.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $330,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,843.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,616,399 shares of company stock valued at $232,705,589. 24.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cactus stock opened at $29.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.02. Cactus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $39.07.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Cactus had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $68.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.88 million. Research analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.