Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $18.95 Million Stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,954 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.33% of Freshpet worth $18,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at $1,962,000. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new position in Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth about $869,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,833,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $176.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,600.96, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.45. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.01 and a twelve month high of $177.45.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $84.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $382,797.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,092,563.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.87, for a total transaction of $339,230.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,215,527.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist upped their price objective on Freshpet from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

