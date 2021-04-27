Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $20.42 Million Stock Holdings in MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,385,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,691 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.44% of MSG Networks worth $20,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in MSG Networks by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSG Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

MSGN opened at $16.31 on Tuesday. MSG Networks Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.57 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average of $14.28. The stock has a market cap of $924.96 million, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.30.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. The business had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MSG Networks Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSGN shares. Macquarie raised shares of MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MSG Networks from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. MSG Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

