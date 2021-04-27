Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $20.68 Million Position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,457,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,601 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.69% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $20,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AKR. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,799,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,917,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,161,000 after purchasing an additional 709,035 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $61,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $30,307.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,494 shares in the company, valued at $706,330.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,523 shares of company stock worth $154,218. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AKR opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 80.04, a PEG ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.73. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $21.56.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.35). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 1.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

