Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $20.99 Million Holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,934 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.22% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $20,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $132.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.19. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.01 and a 12 month high of $137.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.72.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.98) by $0.16. On average, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -13.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDGL. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

