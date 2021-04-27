Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $21.18 Million Holdings in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 648,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,046 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.14% of Kura Oncology worth $21,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,000 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,229,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,931,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,079,000 after purchasing an additional 547,852 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 929,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,351,000 after buying an additional 390,086 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,354,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Kura Oncology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kura Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.42.

In other Kura Oncology news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $183,937.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KURA opened at $28.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.00.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45). On average, equities research analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidates are tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KURA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.