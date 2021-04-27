Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $21.45 Million Stock Holdings in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.17% of Inogen worth $21,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inogen by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,972,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $177,501,000 after acquiring an additional 34,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,102,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $138,638,000 after purchasing an additional 85,882 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inogen in the 4th quarter valued at $517,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 466,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $20,831,000 after buying an additional 106,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 285,434 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,753,000 after buying an additional 31,503 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Inogen from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

In other Inogen news, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,862.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Byron Myers sold 7,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $369,019.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,429 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,530.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,707 shares of company stock worth $4,128,568. Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inogen stock opened at $63.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.65. Inogen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $66.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -709.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $73.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.19 million. Inogen had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

