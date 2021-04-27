Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $21.74 Million Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,453,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,430 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.73% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $21,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRG opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.57, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $21.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 2.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.96%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

