Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,568,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.54% of Independence Realty Trust worth $21,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 9,565 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $782,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 153,033 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 248,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research cut Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.56.

NYSE IRT opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 59.93 and a beta of 0.96. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $16.99.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

