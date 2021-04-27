Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,510,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 61,662 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.31% of VOXX International worth $19,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOXX. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VOXX International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of VOXX International by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in VOXX International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VOXX opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.70. The company has a market capitalization of $424.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.65 and a beta of 1.68. VOXX International Co. has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment and autosound products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

