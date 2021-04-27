Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,176,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42,205 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.34% of NeoPhotonics worth $19,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NPTN. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NeoPhotonics by 31.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 134,029 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in NeoPhotonics in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 54.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other NeoPhotonics news, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 17,586 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $223,342.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,640.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 11,154 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $131,171.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,171.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,532 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NPTN stock opened at $12.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.94. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $14.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.36.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $68.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NPTN. Rosenblatt Securities raised NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoPhotonics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

